By The Hand Club brings 150 Austin area students to Loop for shopping, holiday festivities

It was a festive night of fun and shopping in the Loop for a group of students from Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

They made an evening field trip to the shops on State Street as part of a project called Christmas in the City.

The By The Hand Club For Kids organizes the outing every year.

One hundred and fifty students got gift cards to buy presents for friends and family.

They stopped at Primark for clothes and other goodies on Wednesday night.

"It's like so amazing, because like a lot of kids don't get the chance to do these things," one student said.

After all that shopping, the group also warmed up with a little hot chocolate and took pictures by the Christmas tree in Millennium Park.