Chicago man charged with Christmas Day robbery on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with robbing another man on Christmas Day on the Southwest Side.

Chicago police officers arrested Maximiliano Zarazua, 21, in the 3500 block of West 61st Place on Thursday.

He was identified as one of the suspects who, on Dec. 25 around 6:14 p.m., forcefully took property from a 32-year-old man, in the 6400 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The offender was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of robbery, police said.

Zarazua is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No additional information was available.