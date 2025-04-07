Chilly with breezy winds Monday evening for Chicago area

Chilly temperatures and breezy winds continue overnight in your forecast following scattered snow showers much of the day Monday.

We will welcome brisk sunshine and less wind on Tuesday. Even with daytime temperatures 15 degrees below early April norms, it will be a pleasant day for outdoor plans.

Another storm system impacts our forecast Wednesday into early Thursday. As precipitation begins Wednesday morning, we are expecting light snow, which will transition to warmer rain during the afternoon and evening. As the system exits Thursday morning, rain may briefly change back to wet snow. Only a dusting of snow on grassy surfaces is currently expected, but widespread soaking rain will total 0.50 to 0.75 inches.

Warmer, dry weather is in the forecast for Friday through the weekend.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low of 25

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. High of 42.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain and snow. High of 45.