Child-sized furniture soon coming to CTA stations, acting president says

Improvements in service and efforts to bolster public safety were major themes in a speech Thursday by Chicago Transit Authority President Nora Leerhsen, but she touted other innovations too — including a plan for some new benches that won't leave youngsters' feet hanging.

In her speech at the City Club of Chicago, Leehrsen noted a visit to Paris this past summer and met with leaders of the Paris Métro. Leehrsen said she wanted to "bring a little bit of Paris" to the CTA by adding more green space and rethinking parking and bike infrastructure — and also noted that she observed a "unique focus on supporting children and play" that she seeks to replicate.

"They've shut down entire city blocks and turned them into play spaces, dotted with furniture and benches especially sized for children. When I saw this, I knew we had to have it at CTA," Leerhsen said. "This year, we'll be moving forward with the installation in select stations of child-sized furniture to support our youngest and cutest riders."

Leerhsen said in addition to what she observed in Paris, an employee's story also inspired to bring a new focus on kids to the CTA.

Janet Martin was the CTA's most famous customer service assistant, working at the Armitage Avenue Brown and Purple Line station in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. Martin retired in February 2025 after 32 years — 25 of them at the same station.

"Upon her retirement from CTA, at a party thrown by the neighborhood for her, Janet talked about watching nannies bring children to just sit and watch the trains, and how beautiful she found that to be," Leerhsen said. "This is the sentiment about CTA that inspires us all, and I want to cultivate that in all we do."

Leerhsen said the child-inspired furniture will soon be dotted throughout the system. She did not provide a specific timetable in her speech.