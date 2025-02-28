After 32 years, CTA worker celebrates her retirement with help from Lincoln Park community

After more than 30 years of dedication to the Chicago Transit Authority, a beloved customer service worker on the Brown Line is retiring. That many years of service deserve a big party.

There may not have been many retirement parties held at CTA stations before, but this one seemed to bring out the whole community—all celebrating Janet Martin.

Janet has been with the agency for 32 years, 25 of which as a customer service representative at the Armitage Brown Line Station.

Thursday was her last day, but her booth at the station on Friday was filled with flowers and cards from a very grateful community.

Neighbors in Lincoln Park came together to throw Martin a party and to say thanks.

"You can see how many people are here, of how many lives she's touched," Lincoln Park resident Paula Conrad said.

Community members said she went above and beyond in her job by being helpful, caring, and kind—genuinely interested in people's lives and their pets, especially dogs.

"Everybody's feeling the same way. She did this for somebody, that for someone. I mean, she was just a very kind, thoughtful person," Lincoln Park resident Jeanne McMahon said.

Martin said the people she's met over the years on the job have become family, and she's never had a day quite like this.

"It's never happened before, so I'm enjoying every bit of it. I love people and my mother always told me 'be nice to other people. You never know what they're going through in life.' So, I've always took that and run with it and helped people along the way as I go," She said.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) also attended the celebration with a proclamation, signed by Mayor Brandon Johnson, declaring Feb. 28 "Janet Martin Day" in Chicago.