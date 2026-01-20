Lawrence Reed, charged with setting woman on fire on CTA train, appears in court

Lawrence Reed, the man accused of setting a young woman on fire on a Chicago Transit Authority train this past November, appeared in court Tuesday.

Reed is charged federally in the Nov. 17 attack on Bethany MaGee, 26, on a Blue Line train. A grand jury indicted him in December on charges of committing a terrorist attack or other violence on a mass transportation system.

Prosecutors said around 9 p.m. on Nov. 17, Reed approached MaGee, who was reading her phone on an O'Hare-bound Blue Line train, poured liquid on her, and set her on fire without provocation.

When the train stopped at Clark/Lake, MaGee got off and collapsed on the platform. Sources told CBS News Chicago that more than half of her body was burned. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

A grand jury also indicted Reed on charges of setting a fire outside City Hall on Nov. 14, accusing him of trying to burn down City Hall.

The hearing in U.S. District Court Tuesday morning was a status hearing, at which attorneys provided progress updates as they move the case forward.

At the hearing, federal prosecutors provided an update on discovery — the process of gathering evidence. They said the first batch of documents should be ready by the end of the week, but there are sensitive documents such as police reports, for which they are waiting on redactions.

A larger batch of evidence, which includes videos and other reports, should be ready by the end of February, prosecutors said.

Defense attorneys said they were working to obtain Reed's mental health records from Chicago-area facilities.

Prosecutors and the defense also both agreed to an early return of subpoenas for trial witnesses.

The attack in which Reed is charged has raised questions about the efficacy of electronic monitoring. A CBS News Investigation found Reed was previously arrested more than 70 times and was on an ankle monitor with a curfew after an alleged violent attack in August on a social worker at a psychiatric hospital, at the time he allegedly set MaGee on fire.

Separately, Reed was also indicted in December on charges of physically attacking two Chicago Transit Authority train passengers on March 27, 2025.

The next status hearing is set for March 12 at 10 a.m. Reed's attorneys said he wants to be present, as he was at the hearing Tuesday.

If convicted, Reed could face life in prison.