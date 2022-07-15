Child rescued from Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A child was reported in serious condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach Thursday evening.
Bystanders pulled the child out of the lake around 7:30 p.m.
The Fire Department transported the child to Lurie Children's Hospital in serious condition.
The child's age and gender, and other further details, were not immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.