ChiGivesBack makes sure kids feel good about going back to school

As Chicago Public Schools students get ready for classes to resume next week, one organization are making sure they're not just prepared but feel great about going back to school.

ChiGivesBack was founded in 2017 by Sandi Robinson and John Boddie. It offers programs throughout the year like holiday toy drives and back to school events. They were honored as the Nonprofit of the Year at the 96th annual Bud Billiken Parade.

"It's an honor. It means they recognize our organization and what we've done for the community," Robinson said. "Bud Billiken is about the kids and we are about the kids."

Robinson said the organization is initiative-based: it supports youth programs, homeless programs and senior programs, and education. And right now, it's all about getting ready for the start of the school year.

At the organization's Aug. 17 events at 63rd and Justine and Madison and Western, kids will get free school supplies, haircut and other services designed to make them feel great for that first day of class.

"We want them to be prepared, we want them to feel good and look good and have those school supplies that we gave them," Robinson said. "New school supplies makes them feel like they can conquer the world. You walk into the classroom with more confidence."

"We have to have our kids coming back looking good, but also emotionally and spiritually," Boddie said. "Having something of your own means something. When you get something new, you just feel good."