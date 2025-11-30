Watch CBS News
Incoming Chief Judge Charles S. Beach II to be sworn in on Monday

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
The Circuit Court of Cook County will hold an investiture ceremony for incoming Chief Judge Charles S. Beach II on Monday morning.

It will take place at the Ogilvie Auditorium, Chicago-Kent College of Law, at 11 a.m.

The event, according to the court, marks a new chapter focused on transparency, modernization, and public service.

Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice P. Scott Neville will administer the oath of office. Judge John Lyke will also serve as Master of Ceremonies, along with remarks from Judge Alfredo Maldonado, Judge Mary C. Marubio, and Judge Ankur Srivastava.

Beach won the position by defeating long-time incumbent Tim Evans in an election back in September.

Evans served in the position for 24 years and implemented a number of criminal justice reforms, including pushing for fair bail rates.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on the court's YouTube channel.

