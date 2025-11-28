Chicago's winter overnight parking ban takes effect on Dec. 1

Chicago's winter overnight parking ban takes effect next week.

Starting on Monday, Dec. 1, through April 1, the parking ban will be enforced regardless of snow.

Parking is banned between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. seven days a week on 107 miles of the city's main streets. City officials want to ensure snow plows, CTA buses, and emergency vehicles can move during inclement weather.

Signs warning drivers of the winter parking restrictions are posted on affected streets.

Chicagoans can visit chicagoshovels.org for a map of streets impacted by the ban and to view the snow plows in real-time during a storm.

Drivers can visit the same website or call 311 to find out if their vehicle was towed due to the ban.

There may be snow on the ground to start the parking ban as a winter storm moves into the area. A warning will take effect starting at 3 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. on Sunday.