3 teens shot in 2 separate shootings in Chicago's West Side

Three teens were shot during two separate shootings in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Around 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said two 18-year-olds got into an argument with a man standing outside of a gray SUV sedan in the 1100 block of North Austin Avenue.

Police said shots were fired and the 18-year-olds were hit by gunfire.

Police said the other man involved drove the victims to Loretto Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition. One victim was shot in the face and leg, and the other was shot in the foot.

It is not clear who fired shots at the teens.

No arrests have been made.

Then, around 12:30 a.m., Officers responded to a call for shots fired inside an apartment building in the 5400 block of West End. Police said officers found a 17-year-old boy on a bed with a gunshot wound to the chest and back.

Police said officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was then taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

Area Four detectives are investigating.