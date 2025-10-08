Chicago's viral "conclave kids" meet Pope Leo XIV in Rome

The students from Chicago's Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy, who went viral for their mock conclave, met Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City Wednesday.

The grade schoolers traveled to Rome Monday to attend a general audience with the pope in St. Peter's Square. The students went viral in May when they held a mock conclave — complete with votes, white smoke, and full costumes as cardinals, Swiss Guards, and a newly elected pontiff — in order to learn about the conclave and church in the wake of Pope Francis' death.

They were visited by Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich after Pope Leo XIV, a native of Chicago's South Side, was elected as the new pontiff, and he helped facilitate their meeting with Pope Leo Wednesday in St. Peter's Square.

The students were seated near the front of the square during the pope's general audience in full costume, and afterward stuck around for a special meet-and-greet with the pope.

"I can't believe we actually did. We went up, we sat for about an hour and 30 minutes, then we went up and we went up to meet the pope," said Auggie Wilk, who was elected to be pontiff in the mock conclave. "I shook his hand and then he—I took off my hat, and then he wore it for a couple of seconds and then he gave it back to me. So that was pretty cool. And that's the one that I'm wearing right now."

The kids spent Tuesday sightseeing, visiting the famous Spanish Steps and Trevi Fountain, and will be able to see more of the ancient city on Thursday. They will also attend mass with Cardinal Cupich.