Cardinal Blasé Cupich visits Chicago school known for holding mini conclave

Students in Lakeview were visited by someone who helped choose Pope Leo XIV in the real conclave.

Last month, CBS News Chicago introduced you to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy students in Lakeview, who held a mock conclave. People worldwide have followed their mini conclave and their celebration of the new pope.

On Monday, they got a special visit and some face time with Cardinal Blasé Cupich.

As expected, the students wore their famous conclave attire and showed Cardinal Cupich a personal performance of the highlights from their own conclave.

It was Cardinal Augustus Wilk, also known as fourth grader Augie Wilk, who was eventually elected with two-thirds of the vote and took the name Pope Augustine.

Students told CBS News Chicago when Pope Leo was elected days later, they were so excited for an American, Chicago-born pope.

Cardinal Cupich answered their questions about the real process, his experience electing Pope Leo XIV, and offered his advice for the next generation of Catholic leaders.

School leaders said the response to the mock conclave has been more than they ever imagined.