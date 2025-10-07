"Conclave Kids" from Chicago tour Rome ahead of possible meeting with Pope Leo XIV

A group of Chicago grade schoolers is getting a good night's sleep in Rome, ahead of a chance at meeting Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday.

The "Conclave Kids" from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy held a mock conclave ahead of the pope's election in May, and their story went viral, catching the attention of the Vatican.

They will attend a general audience with Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter's Square, and are confident they'll get to meet Chicago's hometown pontiff.

Ahead of that, they spent the day seeing the sights on Tuesday in Rome.

It'll take a long time to come down from the excitement of a field trip far from Chicago. It has already reached peak status for 5th graders Cameron Smith and Augie Wilk.

"I think this is the best field trip for school I've ever took," Augie said.

"A different country field trip is kind of unreal," Cameron said.

It's been an experience measured by oohs and ahs, and the ratio of days spent in Rome to servings of gelato.

"A day and a quarter and four gelatos," Cameron said.

"I've been here for three days, and I had 12 gelatos," Augie said.

Augie, Cameron, and their schoolmates have walked the Spanish Steps, marveled at the Trevi Fountain and Pantheon, and even picked up a little Italian.

Inside Gammarelli's, the official tailor of the pope, they prepared for their big day on Wednesday.

"It's a pope hat that I might be able to trade with the real pope for his hat," Augie said.

Just five months after they held a mock conclave at their school – and walked in cardinals' shoes – the kids will wear real cardinal socks when they visit the Vatican.

Hard to top a trip that reaches heavenly heights.

The kids will attend the general audience with the pope at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday in Rome, and they will be wearing their cardinal costumes.