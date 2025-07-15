Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's 4 new speed cameras to start issuing warnings on Tuesday

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Drivers will start getting warnings on Tuesday after new speed cameras were added throughout the city. 

The new speed cameras were just added near parks and schools throughout the city. If you speed past one, you'll just get a warning. 

Drivers will get tickets starting September 1. 

The new speed cameras will start issuing warnings at the following locations: 

  • Pasteur Park, 4258 W. 59th Street  
  • La Villita Park, 2729 S. Kedzie Avenue 
  • McKinley Park 3624 S. Western Avenue 
  • Marcus Garvey School, 851 W. 103rd Street

Speed cameras posted near schools will only enforce speed limits between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays. From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. near schools, the speed limit is 20 mph when children are present, and reverts to the posted speed limit when no children are present. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., only the posted speed limit applies.  

During the initial warning period, drivers caught on camera going at least 6 mph over the limit will receive notices in the mail. Once enforcement begins with ticketing, drivers caught going 6-10 mph over the limit by those speed cameras will get $35 tickets in the mail, and those going 11 mph or more over the limit will get $100 tickets.

Five more speed cameras were activated on June 15. The city installed 11 new speed cameras in May, and another 16 in April.

In total, the city plans to install 50 new speed cameras in Chicago this year, as part of Mayor Brandon Johnson's $17 billion budget plan. Officials expect the cameras to generate $11 million in new revenue for the city.

By law, the city can only install speed cameras near schools or parks, and must post signs informing drivers that they are entering a speed enforcement zone.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.