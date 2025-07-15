Chicago's 4 new speed cameras to start issuing warnings on Tuesday

Drivers will start getting warnings on Tuesday after new speed cameras were added throughout the city.

The new speed cameras were just added near parks and schools throughout the city. If you speed past one, you'll just get a warning.

Drivers will get tickets starting September 1.

The new speed cameras will start issuing warnings at the following locations:

Pasteur Park, 4258 W. 59th Street

La Villita Park, 2729 S. Kedzie Avenue

McKinley Park 3624 S. Western Avenue

Marcus Garvey School, 851 W. 103rd Street

Speed cameras posted near schools will only enforce speed limits between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays. From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. near schools, the speed limit is 20 mph when children are present, and reverts to the posted speed limit when no children are present. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., only the posted speed limit applies.

During the initial warning period, drivers caught on camera going at least 6 mph over the limit will receive notices in the mail. Once enforcement begins with ticketing, drivers caught going 6-10 mph over the limit by those speed cameras will get $35 tickets in the mail, and those going 11 mph or more over the limit will get $100 tickets.

Five more speed cameras were activated on June 15. The city installed 11 new speed cameras in May, and another 16 in April.

In total, the city plans to install 50 new speed cameras in Chicago this year, as part of Mayor Brandon Johnson's $17 billion budget plan. Officials expect the cameras to generate $11 million in new revenue for the city.

By law, the city can only install speed cameras near schools or parks, and must post signs informing drivers that they are entering a speed enforcement zone.