Chicago adding seven more new speed cameras in June. Here's where they will be.

Seven new speed cameras either have been or soon will be operating in Chicago this summer, as the city continues its effort to install a total of 50 new speed cameras this year.

The Chicago Department of Transportation said two new speed cameras were activated on June 1 – at 1477 W. Cermak Rd, near Benito Juarez High School; and at 147 S> Desplaines St., near Francis Xavier Warde School – and have begun issuing warnings to drivers caught going at least 6 mph over the limit. Tickets will start going out on July 15.

Five more speed cameras will be activated on June 15, with tickets going out starting Aug. 1:

4021 W. Belmont Ave – Aspira School

631 S. Racine Ave – Arrigo Park

216 S. Jefferson St – Heritage Green Park

8550 S. Lafayette Ave – Perspectives High School

2948 W. 47th St – Mansueto High School

Speed cameras posted near schools will only enforce speed limits between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays. From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. near schools, the speed limit is 20 mph when children are present, and reverts to the posted speed limit when no children are present. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., only the posted speed limit applies.

For cameras near parks, enforcement is limited to the hours that specific park is open, typically from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

During the initial warning period, drivers caught on camera going at least 6 mph over the limit will receive notices in the mail. Once enforcement begins with ticketing, drivers caught going 6-10 mph over the limit by those speed cameras will get $35 tickets in the mail, and those going 11 mph or more over the limit will get $100 tickets.

The city installed 11 new speed cameras in May, and another 16 in April.

In total, the city plans to install 50 new speed cameras in Chicago this year, as part of Mayor Brandon Johnson's $17 billion budget plan. Officials expect the cameras to generate $11 million in new revenue for the city.

By law, the city can only install speed cameras near schools or parks, and must post signs informing drivers that they are entering a speed enforcement zone.