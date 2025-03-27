16 new Chicago speed cameras start operating next week near parks and schools

Sixteen new speed cameras around Chicago will go into operation next week, all in children's safety zones, the city said.

This set of new cameras are all located near schools and parks. The city will issue warning notices for the first 30 days after each is activated, then after a 14-day blackout period they will begin issuing citations to anyone going more than 6mph over the speed limit.

The new cameras are located at:

Bickerdike Square Park, 1455 W. Grand Ave.

Lorezn Brentano Elementary School, 2716 W. Logan Blvd.

Trumbull Park, 2310 E. 103rd St.

Palmisano Park, 2728 S. Archer Ave.

Senka Park, 3510 W. 55th St.

Mahalia Jackson High School, 8740 S. Vincennes St.

Skinner Park, 1341 W. Jackson Blvd.

James N. Thorp Elementary School, 3665 N. Austin. Ave.

Winnemac Park, 5059 N. Damen Ave.

John W. Garvy Elementary School, 6824 W. Foster Ave.

Lincoln Park, 220 W. Fullerton Ave.

James B. Farnsworth Elementary School, 5432 N. Central Ave.

Lake View High School, 4118 N. Ashland Ave.

Chase Park, 4714 N. Ashland Ave.

Broadway Armory Park, 5857 N. Broadway

Loyola Park, 7115 N. Sheridan Rd.

Citations will be issued between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on school days. From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the speed limit is 20mph while children is present, and reverts to the posted speed limit when no children are there. The posted speed limit applies between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For cameras in a park zone, enforcement is limited to the hours the park is open which is typically 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, according to the city.

More cameras will be added to the Chicago network throughout the year.