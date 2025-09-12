Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A man was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side on Friday morning.

Chicago police said a 23-year-old man was walking near the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 91st Street when a vehicle pulled up, just after 10:30 a.m.

Someone inside the car fired shots, hitting the man multiple times throughout the body. 

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The victim has not been identified. 

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating. 

