Man shot, killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side on Friday morning.

Chicago police said a 23-year-old man was walking near the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 91st Street when a vehicle pulled up, just after 10:30 a.m.

Someone inside the car fired shots, hitting the man multiple times throughout the body.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The victim has not been identified.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.