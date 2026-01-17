Chicago's Iranian community held protests in frigid temps, calling for end to regime in Iran

Members of Chicago's Iranian community were out in the cold Saturday night to protest the unrest in Iran.

Human rights groups estimate thousands have been killed by the regime in recent weeks.

Chicagoans with ties to Iran said they struggle to get in contact with loved ones. Being kept in the dark only heightens their fears over the extent of the violence by the government in silencing protests.

Dozens braved the frigid temperatures in the Loop to call for an end to the Iranian regime.

The country has seen weeks of mass protests over economic hardship and a push against the government's rule. A recent video from Tehran showed the aftermath of those protests.

Iran's supreme leader acknowledged on Saturday in a speech that thousands were killed during the protests. He blamed President Donald Trump — claiming without evidence that protesters were funded and trained by the U.S. and Israel.

President Trump called for an end to the leader's rule, telling Politico, "It's time to look for new leadership in Iran."

Back in Chicago, demonstrators marched from Congress Plaza to Federal Plaza, where they held a vigil.

Tirdad Kiamanesh said he couldn't get in contact with family in Iran. He hoped Saturday's demonstration and others like it around the world would build support for people in Iran.

"We want nternational community to step up and protect Iranians because we are fighting against a brutal system," he said.

"It's ummm seven days that I couldn't hear from my family, from any of my friends," said Moba Rakeh.

Rakeh says not being able to connect with loved ones in Iran has been deeply worrying, as the number of those killed by Iranian security forces is estimated in the thousands.

"We hear numbers like 12,000, it's a lot! It's a lot of families," she said.

Rakeh said she and others are hopeful for change in Iran for a better future.

"Simply want the basic human rights, want their freedom, want dignity," she said.

A U.S.-based human rights watch group estimated more than 3,000 people have been killed in the unrest, though sources in the country told CBS News this week it could also be between 12,000 and 20,000. CBS News has not been able to independently verify those estimates.