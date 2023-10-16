Watch CBS News
Chicago area former prosecutors on trial over wrongful conviction of Jackie Wilson

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The trial began Monday for two former assistant Cook County state's attorneys accused of the fallout over a man who was wrongfully convicted.

Jackie Wilson and his brother were charged with killing two police officers in 1982.

Wilson was later declared innocent after he said he was tortured into a false confession by detectives working under ex-Chicago police commander Jon Burge.

Former prosecutors Nicholas Trutenko and Andrew Horvat are facing official misconduct charges and other charges in Wilson's prosecution.

