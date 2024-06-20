Chicago hosts World Gay Boxing Championships

CHICAGO (CBS) — The gloves are on, and they're in the ring in honor of Pride Month because, for the first time, the World Gay Boxing Championships are not just being held in the United States and Chicago.

At Strong Hands Gym, the final match takes place on Friday. A transwoman and male boxers are in the ring. This first international exhibition boxing event aims to eradicate homophobia in combat sports.

They're boxing with a purpose.

"Homophobia is a major problem in sport, and everyone should have the right to participate whether as a participant, boxer or fan."

Martin Stark founded the World Gay Boxing Championships four years ago. The first event occurred last year in Sydney, Australia, during Sydney World Pride.

This year, for the first time, the World Gay Boxing Championships are being held in the United States at Strong Hands Gym in North Halsted. It's billed as the first LGBTQ+ gym in Chicago.

"Just to be able to see a dream that I've been working at for the past ten plus years to actually take place, it is such a rewarding feeling, not just for me, but also for like the entire community. It's a beautiful feeling," said Strong Hands Gym Owner Diego Cevallos-Garzon.

The event's founder says his goal is to have future events, not just in Chicago but in other cities across the United States.

"It seemed to be a natural fit. Chicago (is) such a welcoming city, vibrant LGBTQ+ community. Many allies that just seemed to me, let's just come to Chicago for our next event," Stark said.

Boxers participating aren't competing for belts. They're gaining a sense of camaraderie in an environment where everyone feels welcome.

"I'm competing against a trans girl, and trans people have no place in sports right now. And if she wants to compete, she deserves to compete. So I think anyone should treat her as a competitor, a fighter, and an athlete," said boxer Jerry Haaser.