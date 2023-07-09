Watch CBS News
Chicago woman charged in West Ridge stabbing

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was charged with stabbing a man in West Ridge Friday morning.

Stephanie Campbell-Ward, 34, was arrested at her home by the Great Lakes Regional Task Force, in the 1500 block of West Farwell Avenue.

She was identified as the person who stabbed the 36-year-old victim in the 2400 block of West Fargo Avenue around 4:20 a.m.

Police said the victim was outside with multiple individuals when an altercation ensued. He was stabbed multiple times throughout the body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Campbell-Ward was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and causing great bodily harm.

She is due in bond court on Sunday. 

First published on July 9, 2023 / 11:00 AM

