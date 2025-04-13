Watch CBS News
Chicago woman charged in January armed carjacking on Southwest Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A Chicago woman was charged in connection to an armed carjacking on the city's Southwest Side earlier this year.

Diamond Fleming, 21, was taken into custody on Friday just after 5 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Paxton Avenue. She was charged with one felony count ­of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Fleming was identified as one of the people who, on Jan. 27, participated in taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 29-year-old woman in the 6100 block of South Artesian Avenue in Chicago Lawn.                                      

She is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.                                   

