Chicago woman charged in January armed carjacking on Southwest Side

A Chicago woman was charged in connection to an armed carjacking on the city's Southwest Side earlier this year.

Diamond Fleming, 21, was taken into custody on Friday just after 5 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Paxton Avenue. She was charged with one felony count ­of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Fleming was identified as one of the people who, on Jan. 27, participated in taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 29-year-old woman in the 6100 block of South Artesian Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

She is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.