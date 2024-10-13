Chicago Wolves begin season with new coach Cam Abbott, renewed partnership with Carolina Hurricanes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the Chicago Wolves begin the 2024-25 season, they have a lot of new players who are being led by their new head coach, but the five-time league champions are also getting a fresh start in the form of a renewed affiliation with the Carolina Hurricanes.

After missing the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time in franchise history, the Wolves are on a mission to get back.

"You want to be the best, you want to be the best team, the last team standing at the end of the day. So I think bringing that energy every day is going to help towards the end and push for a playoff spot," said defenseman Domenick Fensore.

New head coach Cam Abbott is a former professional player who hopes to help them get back to the playoffs, having spent the last six seasons as a head coach in the Swedish hockey league.

"Having the ability to set a culture here, we've got mostly new faces in this group, new staff, and combine that with the tradition of excellence that the Chicago Wolves have been known for and need to get back to. So I'm excited about the fans, and this organization, and how much it means to the community," Abbott said.

"He's awesome, a lot of energy. Loves to come to the rink, loves his job, loves what he does, and it rubs off on us. That's a guy you want to play for," said Fensore.

The Wolves operated as an independent AHL franchise last season.

This year, they're back with the Carolina Hurricanes on a three-year affiliation agreement, which also means the return of players like the Hurricanes' 2019 first-round pick, center Ryan Suzuki.

"Obviously, I'm familiar with the organization. I've been here for three years. So it's nice to be back, and it's like a second home now. We've got a younger group, but full of energy, so I'm excited to get things going," said Suzuki.

"I've spent 15 years overseas and from a distance I feel like both Carolina is an organization that I've been super excited to follow, and to now work within the structure, as well as the Chicago Wolves," said Abbott.

One thing Abbott also enjoys is helping players develop. The first team he coaches in the AHL, will be one with young talent who's eager to get off to a fast start, by playing the same way.

"We've got a lot of offensive firepower, so I'm excited for that, and if we focus on our own end, and play the way we should, I think we're going to do good things this year," Suzuki said.

"You're certainly going to see a team that works exceptionally hard, and is hungry to improve, and there's a lot of talented kids as well; shouldn't say kids, talented men. So it's going to be a lot of fun," Abbott said.