Winter weather advisory to take effect in Chicago area overnight

A winter weather advisory will take effect overnight for the Chicago area. Here's what you can expect.

The advisory was issued for midnight through 9 a.m. on Sunday.

As much as 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected, leading to slick roadways and sidewalks by the morning hours.

The timing of the best snow accumulation will be after midnight on Sunday. Later into the evening, lake effect plumes may take shape, adding additional accumulation.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest amounts are expected north of I-80. Some areas south of I-80 may also see a wintry mix.

Highs on Sunday will remain in the upper 20s.