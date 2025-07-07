Chicago's Windy City Smokeout 2025 kicks off this week outside United Center

Chicago's 2025 Windy City Smokeout kicks off this week at United Center

Chicago's Windy City Smokeout returns to the United Center for its 12th year this week.

This four-day outdoor country music festival kicks off on Thursday, with country singers Bailey Zimmerman and Koe Wetzel taking the stage.

The festival will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

2025 Windy City Smokeout lineup

Thursday, July 10 kicks off with headliners Bailey Zimmerman and Koe Wetzel. Shane Smither and the Saints, Angel White, Bayker Blankenship and special guest DJ Sommer ray will also perform on Thursday.

On Friday, July 11, headliners Old Dominion, Dylan Gossett will be joined by performances by Jamie Belushi, Josh Meloy, Lauren Watkins, and Maggie Antone.

Saturday, July 12 brings headliners Kane Brown and Megan Moroney. Artists set to perform also include Charles Wesley Godwin, Austin Snell, and Kashus Culpepper.

The festival closes out on Sunday, July 13 with headliners Jon Pardi and Riley Green taking the stage. Artists Ella Langley, Sam Barber, Josh Ross, and Back Country Boys.

Windy City Smokeout Tickets

Wristbands are required to enter the festival.

Wristband prices range from $99 for single-day general admission to $495 for 4-day passes. VIP access tickets are also available for festival-goers wanting to skip the lines.

Children under the age of 10 can enter for free when accompanied by an adult.

You can find pricing and wristband availability on the Windy City Smokeout website.

BBQ at Windy City Smokeout

It would not be a "smokeout" without the fan-favorite BBQ vendors at the festival.

Chicago-based BBQ spots include Lexington Betty Smokehouse, Soul & Smoke, Green Street Smoked Meats, and Bub City.

BBQ restaurants will come from all over the country like Hertiage Barvecue from California, Meat Mitch Barbecue from Kansas and Little Miss BBQ from Arizona.

Plan your meals and a full list of restaurants here.

Transportation to Windy City Smokeout

Uber drop-off sites are located directly across from the main festival entrance in Lot E,just east of Wood Street.

Uber Shuttle offers shared bus rides to fixed locations in Chicago after each night of the festival. Rides range from $7–$12 per person.

Shuttle Routes:

Magnificent Mile (Drop-off at 222 E. Chicago Ave.)

Ogilvie / State & Lake: Drop-offs at Ogilvie Transportation Center and State & Lake CTA station

Parking is limited at the United Center lots. To avoid parking, track CTA rides nearby here.