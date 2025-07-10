Watch CBS News

Windy City Smokeout returns Thursday to Chicago

Chicago's Windy City Smokeout returns to the United Center for its 12th year this week. This four-day outdoor country music festival kicks off on Thursday, with country singers Bailey Zimmerman and Koe Wetzel taking the stage.
