2 shootings reported minutes apart on Chicago's West Side

Two shootings were reported on Sunday night just minutes apart in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said around 10:28 p.m., Chicago police said two men were found with gunshot wounds in an alley in the 5200 block of W. Ferdinand Street.

Police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the face and taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition. The second victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the right thigh. He was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

At 10:30 p.m., Chicago police responded to the first block of North Lorel Avenue after shots were fired.

Police said a 25-year-old went outside and an unknown man fired shots in his direction. The 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Police are investigating.