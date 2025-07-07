Watch CBS News
2 shootings reported minutes apart on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Two shootings were reported on Sunday night just minutes apart in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood. 

Chicago police said around 10:28 p.m., Chicago police said two men were found with gunshot wounds in an alley in the 5200 block of W. Ferdinand Street.

Police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the face and taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition. The second victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the right thigh. He was taken to the same hospital in fair condition. 

At 10:30 p.m., Chicago police responded to the first block of North Lorel Avenue after shots were fired. 

Police said a 25-year-old went outside and an unknown man fired shots in his direction. The 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. 

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Police are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

