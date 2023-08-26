Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunshine Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pleasant weather is in store for the Chicago area for the remainder of the weekend, including a bit more sunshine Sunday.
Saturday evening will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 61 degrees.
Sunday brings mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 75 degrees.
But it's back to late August temperatures early next week. The week ends with warm temperatures again.
