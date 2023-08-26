Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunshine Sunday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pleasant weather is in store for the Chicago area for the remainder of the weekend, including a bit more sunshine Sunday. 

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 61 degrees. 

Sunday brings mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 75 degrees. 

But it's back to late August temperatures early next week. The week ends with warm temperatures again. 

First published on August 26, 2023 / 4:10 PM

