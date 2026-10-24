At least 5 people hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to CPD

At least five people were hurt in Chicago weekend shootings as of Saturday evening, according to police.

The victims range in age from 34 to 46.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, Chicago police said a 34-year-old woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting by an occupant inside an SUV around 11:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Karlov Avenue.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was last listed in serious condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:37 a.m. in the 7800 block of S. South Shore Drive, police officers responded to a call of a person shot. The victim, a 35-year-old man, was inside his residence when he heard a loud noise outside and subsequently felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

At 2:49 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Flournoy Street, a 40-year-old woman and two men, 41 and 46, were standing near the corner when they were approached by an unknown vehicle. At least one person from within fired shots in the direction of the victims. The woman was hit in the leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. The 46-year-old man was shot in the rear and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. The 41-year-old man was hit in the neck and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either shooting.

Check back with CBS News Chicago during the weekend for updates.