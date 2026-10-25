3 people wounded in daylight shooting on Chicago's West Side

Three people were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

At 2:49 p.m., two men and a woman were standing near the corner of Flournoy Street and Albany Avenue when an unknown car pulled up and someone inside fired shots in their direction.

The woman, 40, was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. One of the men, 46, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition. The other man, 41, was shot in the neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one had been reported in custody as of Sunday morning. Harrison Area detectives were investigating.