1 man killed, 2 wounded in shooting in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood

One man was killed and two others were hospitalized after they were shot outside a gas station in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting happened at 10:01 p.m. in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue, near Van Buren Street.

Police said three men were standing at the gas station when a white sport-utility vehicle pulled alongside them. Three armed men exited the vehicle and began shooting at the victims, police said.

One man, 30, was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. Another man, 28, suffered unknown gunshot wounds and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. A third man, also 28, was shot in the knee and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

The shooters left in the SUV, police said.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating Sunday morning.