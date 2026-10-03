2 dead, 7 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least two people were killed and seven others were hurt in Chicago weekend shootings as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 14 to 64 years old, according to police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 64-year-old man was in a parking garage in the 400 block of East Illinois Street around 6:30 p.m., when two unknown male suspects approached.

Police said the suspects demanded the victim's property and when the victim refused, one of them pulled out a gun and fired one shot, hitting the victim in the side. Both suspects then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital and was initially reported in good condition.

Nearly a half an hour later, around 6:55 p.m., a 49-year-old man was inside a residence in the 7900 block of South of Hermitage Avenue, when he was involved in an argument with a known suspect who fired shots.

The 49-year-old was hit multiple times in the body and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later died.

A 16-year-old girl was also shot in the leg and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A person of interest was transported to the Area for questioning.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of West 64th Street, an 18-year-old man was standing outside when a white SUV pulled alongside him. An unknown suspect pulled out a gun and fired gunshots from inside, before the SUV fled in an unknown direction. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and a graze wound to his left hand. He self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

At 1:39 a.m., a 47-year-old man self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the right leg. The victim was in fair condition and was uncooperative in providing details to responding officers. It is unclear exactly where the victim was shot.

At 2:06 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 46th Street, A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were outside with a group of individuals involved in an altercation when a white sedan pulled alongside the group. An unknown suspect inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and fired shots, then fled eastbound on 46th Street. The 17-year-old was shot in the left ankle and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition. The 21-year-old was shot in the face and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Preliminary investigation indicated that around 5:19 a.m., in the 3000 block of North Lotus Avenue

At 1:28 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 21st Place, a 14-year-old boy was in the alley when two unknown suspects approached. Police said at least one of them pulled out a handgun and fired shots. The victim was shot in the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Check back with CBS News Chicago throughout the weekend for updates.