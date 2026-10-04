Officer involved in shootout in Chicago's Little Village community

Chicago police early Sunday morning were investigating a shootout in which a Chicago police officer and another person may have been wounded.

Police as of 6:25 a.m. had yet to release any official information. But the Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed on social media that it responded to the scene, and that officers were involved in the incident.

However, early information transmitted via dispatch radio indicated that a man with a gun in hand had been spotted ducking behind a gray sport-utility vehicle near 24th and Rockwell streets, and that the man at one point fired the gun down the alley.

The dispatch audio also indicated that two people were wounded, one of them an off-duty officer, in an exchange of gunfire. At least seven gunshots were reported.

A heavy police response was spotted at the scene. Officers were focused on a white Jeep seen with the doors open, and several yellow evidence markers were seen surrounding the Jeep.

There was also another dark gray SUV inside the crime scene. It was unclear how the cars were involved in the investigation.

At least two ambulances were also spotted at the scene.

There was a 10-1 call by police, which means an officer needs help. The police Mobile Command Post was also dispatched to the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.