Man, 60, fatally shot by suspected home invader on Northwest Side, police say

A 60-year-old man was shot and killed by a suspected home invader on the city's Northwest Side early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 5:19 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Lotus Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Chicago police said an unidentified man entered through the rear door and fatally shot the victim before leaving the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.