At least three people were killed and four others were injured in weekend shootings as of Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 20 to 37.

Shootings from Saturday

In the first reported shooting of the weekend, a 31-year-old man was shot by another man in an argument that turned into a fight just after midnight in the 6600 block of South Artesian Avenue.

Police said the gunman fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Then, around 12:41 a.m., a 29-year-old woman was driving near the 1400 block of West Garfield Boulevard with a passenger, also a 29-year-old woman, when an unknown man in a silver sedan pulled alongside them and fired multiple shots, hitting the vehicle and the passenger.

The passenger suffered gunshot wounds and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition. The driver was not injured.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 12:44 a.m., a 20-year-old man was sitting inside his vehicle in the 2700 block of West 51st Street when two unknown gunmen approached and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing in a blue sedan southbound on Washtenaw Avenue. The victim died at the scene, police said.

A 31-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk just after 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of East 75th Street when she heard gunshots and realized she was shot. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her right finger and refused EMS on scene. Police later said that a 37-year-old man was shot while walking to his car around the same time. He was hit in the leg and taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

At 2:02 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests or charges were made in either of the above shootings.

Check back with CBS News Chicago throughout the weekend for updates.