Two people were killed in a shooting outside a hookah lounge in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

Chicago police said just after 2 a.m., a man and a woman were standing outside with a group in the 1000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when there was an argument.

Police said someone in the group fired shots, hitting the 29-year-old man and 33-year-old woman.

Police said both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital where they died.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence outside of Arabia Hookah Lounge.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.