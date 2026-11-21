2 killed in shooting outside hookah lounge in West Town
Two people were killed in a shooting outside a hookah lounge in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.
Chicago police said just after 2 a.m., a man and a woman were standing outside with a group in the 1000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when there was an argument.
Police said someone in the group fired shots, hitting the 29-year-old man and 33-year-old woman.
Police said both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital where they died.
Video from the scene showed a large police presence outside of Arabia Hookah Lounge.
No arrests have been made.
Area Three detectives are investigating.