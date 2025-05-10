3 dead, 4 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to police

At least three people were killed and four others were hurt in weekend shootings across the city.

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 39.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old boy was on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of South King Drive around 6:30 p.m. when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown person.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:20 a.m. in the 6300 block of North Broadway, officers responded to a call of people shot and found multiple victims with gunshot injuries. The victims were not able to provide details of the incident. A 28-year-old man was hit with multiple gunshots to the body and was taken by the CFD to St. Francis Hospital, where he died. A 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 36-year-old man was hit in the back and was taken to Evanston Hospital in fair condition.

At 3:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Fairfield Avenue, officers responded to a call of a person shot. The victim, a 36-year-old man, was outside when a gray sedan drove by and an unknown person displayed a firearm and fired shots from the vehicle. The victim was hit in the forearm and upper flank. The shooter fled the scene. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

At 3:59 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Troy Street, a 39-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when a gray sedan pulled up and an unknown offender fired gunshots from the vehicle, hitting the victim in the chest and leg, before fleeing. Fire crews treated the victim, and he was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

At 10:22 a.m., in the 2700 block of West 54th Street, a 16-year-old boy was standing near the sidewalk when he was approached by an unknown person who pulled out a firearm and shot at the victim, hitting him twice in the arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

