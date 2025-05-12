Watch CBS News
Man shot to death in Gresham after argument, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police said a man was killed in a shooting that escalated from an argument early Sunday morning.

CPD said officers were called to the 7500 block of South Normal in the city's Gresham neighborhood a little before 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Police said a 40-year-old man was outside a home when he got into an argument that became physical. The other person pulled out a gun and opened fire.

There were more than 20 evidence markers at the scene of the shooting in its aftermath.

Police said the victim knew the person who shot them, and that suspect fled the scene.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition where he alter died.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing. 

