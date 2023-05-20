Chicago weekend shootings: 1 killed, 10 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and 10 others are hurt in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 17 to 43.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man was shot in the rear in the Englewood neighborhood Friday night.

Police say around 5:03 p.m., the 28-year-old victim was on the street when he was shot by an unknown person, in the 6000 block of South May Street.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Over an hour later, in the 100 block of 105th Street around 6:21 p.m., a 33-year-old man was on the street when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot while driving in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday just after midnight.

Police said the victim was traveling northbound, in the 4700 block of South Ada Street around 12:15 a.m., when he saw a group of individuals standing on the sidewalk then heard shots and felt pain.

The victim self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 1 a.m. Saturday, in the 6500 block of South Kenwood Avenue, an unaged man was driving northbound on Kenwood when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the right side of his cheek and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 11:48 Friday, in the 1300 block of South Springfield, a man, 32, was standing on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was shot in the left hip and taken by CFD to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 1:27 a.m. Saturday, in the 6700 block of South Eberhart, two men, and a woman were sitting in a vehicle when all three heard shots and felt pain. A 42-year-old man was shot in the rear and was taken to U of C in good condition. A 43-year-old man was shot in the left and right hand and also taken to U of C in good condition. A 29-year-old woman was grazed on the side of the face and refused medical treatment on scene. All three victims are being very uncooperative with police about the incident and refuse to answer any questions.

At 2:20 a.m. Saturday, in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place, a 17-year-old boy was a passenger in the back seat of a car when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was shot in the left side of the head and was dropped off by the driver at Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 2:22 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of North Pulaski Road, a 17-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk near a gas station when a man wearing a white hooded sweatshirt began firing shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and abdomen and was taken by CFD to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

At 6:35 a.m. Saturday, in the 2000 block of North Milwaukee, a 40-year-old man was standing at the above location when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his right ankle and was taken to Illinois Masonic in good condition.

