3 men wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m., in the 1500 block of East 75th Street.

Police say the men were all sitting on the front porch and sidewalk when someone started shooting.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Jackson Park before being transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 33-year-old man was taken to Jackson Park with gunshot wounds to the right arm. 

The third victim, a 40-year-old man, was also taken to U of C with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

All three men are in fair condition.

No arrests were made.

Police are investigating.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 8:47 AM

