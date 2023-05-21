3 men wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m., in the 1500 block of East 75th Street.
Police say the men were all sitting on the front porch and sidewalk when someone started shooting.
A 39-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Jackson Park before being transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 33-year-old man was taken to Jackson Park with gunshot wounds to the right arm.
The third victim, a 40-year-old man, was also taken to U of C with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
All three men are in fair condition.
No arrests were made.
Police are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.