6 people hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to CPD
At least six people were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.
The ages of the victims range from 19 to 35, according to Chicago police.
Shootings from Friday
In the first shooting of the weekend, a 35-year-old man was in a black SUV around 9:42 p.m. in the 500 block of South Claremont Avenue, when an unknown gunman approached on foot and fired multiple gunshots into the victim's SUV, hitting him multiple times. The suspect then fled the scene, police said.
The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
Then, at 10:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Jackson Boulevard, a 21-year-old man was a passenger inside a gray SUV when he was shot in both legs.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Thirty minutes later, at 10:55 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue, a 31-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he heard multiple gunshots and felt pain.
He realized he had been shot in the wrist, forearm, and hand. The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital for treatment and was last listed in fair condition.
The victim was unable to determine where the gunshots originated, police say.
In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:
Shootings from Saturday
- At 12:40 a.m. in the 600 block of West Randolph Street, two women, 21 and 33, were standing on the sidewalk when an unknown gunman exited a white SUV, approached them, and demanded their belongings. After taking a purse from one of the victims, the gunman fired multiple gunshots, hitting both victims, before returning to the white SUV and fleeing the scene. The 21-year-old was hit in the knee and was taken by CPD personnel to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The 33-year-old was grazed in the hip and was treated and taken by CFD to Rush Hospital in fair condition.
- At 4 a.m. in the 9200 block of South Chappel Avenue, a 19-year-old man was outside when he was approached and shot by an unknown gunman. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the body and self-transported to Trinity Hospital in critical condition.