6 people hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to CPD

At least six people were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 19 to 35, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 35-year-old man was in a black SUV around 9:42 p.m. in the 500 block of South Claremont Avenue, when an unknown gunman approached on foot and fired multiple gunshots into the victim's SUV, hitting him multiple times. The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Then, at 10:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Jackson Boulevard, a 21-year-old man was a passenger inside a gray SUV when he was shot in both legs.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Thirty minutes later, at 10:55 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue, a 31-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he heard multiple gunshots and felt pain.

He realized he had been shot in the wrist, forearm, and hand. The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital for treatment and was last listed in fair condition.

The victim was unable to determine where the gunshots originated, police say.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday