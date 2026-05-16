Two women shot during robbery in Chicago's West Loop

Two women were shot during robbery in Chicago's West Loop early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Chicago police said two women were standing on the sidewalk in the 600 block of West Randolph Street when a man got out of a white SUV and approached them.

Police said he took a purse from one of the victims before firing shots and fleeing the scene.

A 21-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the knee.

Police said the 33-year-old victim suffered a graze wound to the hip. She was taken to Rush Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.