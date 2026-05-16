Watch CBS News
Local News

Two women shot during robbery in Chicago's West Loop

By
Darius Johnson
Darius Johnson
Reporter
Darius Johnson joined CBS News Chicago in August 2023.
Read Full Bio
Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Two women were shot during robbery in Chicago's West Loop early Saturday morning. 

Just before 1 a.m., Chicago police said two women were standing on the sidewalk in the 600 block of West Randolph Street when a man got out of a white SUV and approached them. 

Police said he took a purse from one of the victims before firing shots and fleeing the scene. 

A 21-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the knee. 

Police said the 33-year-old victim suffered a graze wound to the hip. She was taken to Rush Hospital in fair condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue