Two women shot during robbery in Chicago's West Loop
Two women were shot during robbery in Chicago's West Loop early Saturday morning.
Just before 1 a.m., Chicago police said two women were standing on the sidewalk in the 600 block of West Randolph Street when a man got out of a white SUV and approached them.
Police said he took a purse from one of the victims before firing shots and fleeing the scene.
A 21-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the knee.
Police said the 33-year-old victim suffered a graze wound to the hip. She was taken to Rush Hospital in fair condition.
No arrests have been made.
Area Three detectives are investigating.