Chicago weekend shootings leaves 8 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least eight people were hurt in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The victim's ages range from 14 to 44.

In the first shooting of the weekend, police responded to a person shot around 10:44 p.m., in the 2600 block of West 72nd Street in Marquette Park, and found a 31-year-old man who was struck by gunfire multiple times on the torso.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

Police say the victim was unable to provide further details of the incident and there is no one in custody.

Hours later, a 30-year-old man was walking northbound with a group Saturday morning, in the 1600 block of North Cicero Avenue in North Austin around 12:43 a.m., when an unknown male was seen emerging from the alley and fired multiple shots at them.

The victim was shot in the right thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Minutes later, a 29-year-man was shot while walking, in the 600 block of East 46th Street in Bronzeville just around 12:57 a.m.

The victim said he heard shots and felt pain. He was struck in the left thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 1:36 a.m. Saturday, in the 6600 block of South California Avenue, officers responded to a shots fired call and discovered a woman, 25, who suffered a graze wound to the chin. The victim was very uncooperative and refused to answer any questions about the incident and refused medical attention on the scene.

At 2:45 a.m. Saturday, in the 10700 block of South Calhoun Avenue, a woman, 40, was a passenger in a vehicle when she observed a group of unknown males on the street and then heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh and was taken to U of C in critical condition.

At 2:05 a.m., Saturday, in the 4100 block of West 26th Street, a 44-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired by an unknown offender in a vehicle. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and arm and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

At 2:21 a.m. Saturday, in the 500 block of North State Street, a man, 40, was approached by an unknown group of males

At 5:53 a.m. Saturday, in the 2700 block of West Van Buran, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and discovered an unidentified male, around 14 years of age