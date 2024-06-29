11 people hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 11 people were hurt in shootings across during the weekend as of Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 24 to 55.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 33-year-old man was struck in the ear by gunfire while inside a vehicle in the 2000 block of South Damen Avenue just after 6 p.m.

The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Later in the evening, officers responded to the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue around 9 p.m. for a report of a person shot. A 55-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

The victim told officers that he was shot by someone in a blue sedan.

At 11:37 p.m. in the 5500 block of West LeMoyne Street, two men, 40 and 24-year-old, were outside when they were shot at by someone traveling in a vehicle. The 40-year-old was taken to West Suburban Hospital in fair condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The 24-year-old was shot in the shoulder and twice in the neck. The victim was taken to Stroger in critical condition.

A 28-year-old man was outside in the 12400 block of South Emerald Avenue just before midnight when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to Little Company of Mary in fair condition. The victim was unable to provide details about the incident.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 12:40 a.m., in the 3400 block of South California Avenue, a 26-year-old man was shot in the back and hand and was taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition. A second male victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the jaw and was taken to Stroger in critical condition. The victims were unable to provide details of the incident.

At 1:39 a.m. in the 200 block of West 63rd Street

At 2:03 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street, a 38-year-old man was outside when he heard shots fired and felt pain. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

At 3:47 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Damen Avenue, a 28-year-old man was walking outside when he heard shots fired and felt pain. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the shoulder and back and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

At 6:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Komensky Avenue, a 35-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and felt pain. He suffered a gunshot wound to his neck and self-transported to Mt. Sinai, where his condition was stabilized. The victim refused to cooperate with responding officers and did not want to answer any questions. A second victim was found after police were notified of a walk-in at Sinai of a man who suffered a grazed wound to his left ankle. He is in good condition.