2 men hurt, 1 critically in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side

2 men hurt, 1 critically in shooting on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting on the city's West Side Friday night.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West LeMoyne Street in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said the men, 40 and 24, were outside when they were both shot at by someone traveling in a vehicle.

The 40-year-old was taken to West Suburban Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The 24-year-old sustained one gunshot wound to the shoulder and two to the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.