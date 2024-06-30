Teen girl shot, woman stabbed during argument near Chicago's 31st Street Beach, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage girl was charged after attacking and stabbing a woman during an argument near 31st Street Beach Saturday night.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Chicago police said just after 11:30 p.m., the teen was arguing with a 26-year-old woman in the 3000 block of South Fort Dearborn Drive.

During the argument, the girl pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the woman in the arm.

The woman, a concealed carry license and FOID card holder, pulled out a firearm and shot the girl in her left shoulder.

The woman was taken to Insight Hospital in good condition, and the girl was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was treated and released. Police said she was then placed into custody and charged accordingly.

The incident comes after multiple shootings, two deadly, happened at the beach earlier this month, causing Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th) to call for the Chicago Park District to close the beach earlier.

The beach is currently open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and swimming is permitted from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during beach season with lifeguards on duty.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

Note: The previous report mentioned the 17-year-old shot the woman. The story has been updated with the current report.