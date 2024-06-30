3 killed after argument leads to drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side

3 killed after argument leads to shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed after an argument led to a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning.

Chicago police said around 2:17 a.m., two men and a woman were walking in the 500 block of East 76th Street when they got into an argument with two other people.

The two offenders then got into a silver SUV, pulled up to the victims, and began shooting in their direction.

One of the men and the woman were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where they died.

The second man also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

The Silver SUV fled eastbound from the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.