CCL holder shoots back at gunman during argument at Chicago South Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A concealed carry license holder returned fire, striking a man during an argument at a South Side gas station early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 1:39 a.m. in the 200 block of West 63rd Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago police say a 36-year-old man retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot at a 49-year-old man during the argument at the station.

The 49-year-old returned fire and struck him in the arm.

The 36-year-old was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition.

The 49-year-old was verified as a licensed CCL holder, police said.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.