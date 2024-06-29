CCL holder shoots back at gunman during argument at Chicago South Side gas station
CHICAGO (CBS) — A concealed carry license holder returned fire, striking a man during an argument at a South Side gas station early Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 1:39 a.m. in the 200 block of West 63rd Street in the Englewood neighborhood.
Chicago police say a 36-year-old man retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot at a 49-year-old man during the argument at the station.
The 49-year-old returned fire and struck him in the arm.
The 36-year-old was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition.
The 49-year-old was verified as a licensed CCL holder, police said.
Area 1 detectives were investigating.