3 dead, 6 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to CPD

At least three people are dead and six others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday evening.

The ages of the victims range from 21 to 31.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person shot shortly after 11 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 28-year-old man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers on scene later went to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where a second victim, a 32-year-old man, was found.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and self-transported to the hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:49 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, three victims, a 26-year-old woman and two men, 30 and 31, were outside their residence when a white SUV approached and an unknown man inside shot them before driving off heading northbound on Hermitage Ave. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 26-year-old female sustained gunshot wounds to the body and was in critical condition. The 30-year-was struck in the head and was later pronounced dead. The 31-year-old was hit in the chest and also pronounced dead.

At 2:50 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, a 21-year-old man was standing when another man approached the victim and fired shots, striking the victim in the head. The offender fled in a red SUV in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

At 4:02 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Major Avenue, a 26-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot at by an unknown man who was traveling in a white vehicle. The victim was hit in the rear and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 12:09 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Kedvale Avenue, a 25-year-old man was outside of his residence when he was shot in the left arm by an unknown person. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 12:38 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Calumet, a 29-year-old man was on the sidewalk when two unknown men approached, one of whom shot at the victim, striking him in the left leg. The victim was taken to the UofC Hospital in fair condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

Check back throughout the weekend for updates.